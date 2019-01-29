Akila’s bowling action to be tested in Chennai on Feb. 2

Bipin Dani

Mumbai

Sri Lankan off-spinner Akila Dananjaya’s bowling action will be tested in Chennai on February 2, it is learnt here.

According to the highly placed sources in Sri Lanka, the 25-year-old right-arm off-spinner Akila Dananjaya will be in Chennai on February 1. He will return to Sri Lanka immediately on the day of his testing.

“Our spin bowling coach Piyal Wijetunge, who has been instrumental in re-modelling Akila’s suspicious bowling action will accompany him to India”, the source said.

Akila once failed the bio-mechanics tests in Brisbane. In November last year, he was reported for his bowling action during Test against England (at Galle).

“Akila’s bowling action looks very good now. He played two four day matches also and has worked really hard”.

On selectors’ radar He is on selectors’ radar for the forthcoming ODI series in South Africa.

“His action will be tested (Sir Ramachandra University, Chennai) and within 14 days the ICC would announce the verdict. If he is cleared, hopefully, will be selected for the five ODIs’ to be followed after two Test matches”, one of the selectors said. Sri Lankan team will also be playing three T20s on this tour.

