Akila Dananjaya’s bowling action comes down to 4 degrees

Sri Lanka’s 25-year-old all rounder Akila Dananjaya, who has been cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his suspect bowling action could bring down his bowling arm at four degrees, it is learnt here.

“It was 16 degrees, marginally above the permissible 15-degree limit when reported. Thanks to Piyal Wijetunge, our spin bowling expert, who really worked hard to bring it at this level”, a well-placed official who had a copy of the ICC report with him, said.

The 47-year-old former spinner Wijetunge has played only one Test for Sri Lanka but has an extensive experience of training Rangana Herath, Tharindu Kaushal and Dilruwan Perera.

There have been few Sri Lankan spinners delivering carrom balls. “Akila too delivers carrom balls. His carrom ball deliveries were also tested in the laboratory”, another source close to the bowler, informs.

“Akila’s carrom ball deliveries have been cleared too. It came to 1 degree only”, the source further added.

“Akila has ticked all the boxes in this 4-5 page detailed-report”. Akila has played 5 Tests, 30 ODIs, and 16 T-20Is and is likely to play few international matches in South Africa.

His commitment can be ascertained from the fact that he joined the team immediately after his marriage with his long-time partner Nethalie Tekshini in August 2017.

