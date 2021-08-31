Akhuwat Foundation’s Dr Amjad Saqib receives Ramon Magsaysay Award

LAHORE – Pakistani philanthropist and founder of Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib has received Ramon Magsaysay Award for this year for uplifting millions out of poverty in the country.

“Pakistan gets Ramon Magsaysay Award, popularly known as Asia’s Nobel Prize. @DrAmjadsaqib1 has been awarded this award for uplifting millions out of poverty. This award is dedicated to the people of Pakistan,” the foundation said in a tweet.

Dr. Saqib, a social entrepreneur, former civil servant, and author, founded the NGO in 2001.

Akhuwat has so far disbursed 4.5 million interest-free loans (Qarz-e-Hasan) amounting to Rs128 billion (US$798 million) to over 3 million families across Pakistan.

By using interest-free microfinance as a tool for poverty alleviation, Akhuwat helps its beneficiaries to become socially and financially included members of Pakistan’s society.

The Magsaysay Award is given every year to individuals who have made extraordinary efforts to eradicate poverty and for the development of society in Asia.

Pakistanis have congratulated the philanthropist on achieving the prestigious award.

