Akhtar Tessori elected chairman of Gems Jewelry association

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Well-known business and jeweler of Pakistan, Akhtar Tessori has been elected Chairman of Pakistan Gems Jewelry Traders & Exporters Association. On the occasion, members of the Management Committee of the association were also announced.

Moreover, registration process of the members of the association has also been completed.

The association after registration of members and election of the office-bearers held its inaugural meeting and discussed various matters related to gems and jewelry sector.

The members of the association agreed to take up the issues of export of gems and jewelry items with the authorities and urged the government particularly trade & commerce ministry to announce initiatives in this particular sector and give relief from heavy taxes.

The management committee members agreed to make the newly-set up association an active body to safeguard the interests of the community.

