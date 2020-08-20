Akhtar Mengal tests positive for Covid – 19

Quetta

Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader Akhtar Mengal announced late on Wednesday that his test results for the coronavirus have returned positive. The BNP leader took to Twitter to advise everyone who interacted with him in the last few days to get tested for the virus immediately. The politician shared the news at a time when the country is reporting a downward trend in the spread of the virus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) had recommended Pakistan increase daily testing to above 50,000, but after peaking at 31,000 tests exactly a month ago, testing was reduced to less than 20,000 people in July.