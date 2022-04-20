Akhtar Mengal declines ministry in protest against Chaghi incident

Sardar Akhtar Mengal, an ally of the federal government and head of Balochistan National Party-Mengal, did not attend the oath-taking ceremony of the federal cabinet on Tuesday in protest against Chaghi incident.

Sources privy to the development revealed that the BNP-Mengal chief refused to become part of the federal cabinet as he did not attend the oath-taking ceremony despite being invited.

All efforts of the government to persuade Sardar Akhtar Mengal were in vain, the sources added.

He demanded formation of a probe commission on Chaghi firing incident.INP

 

