Akhtar Hayat Gandapur replaces Moazzam Jah Ansari as KP IGP

PESHAWAR – The central government on Thursday approved the appointment of Akhtar Hayar Gandapur as the new Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police, replacing Moazzam Jah Ansari.

A notification shared by the Establishment Division said “With the approval of the federal government. Mr. Akhtar, a BS-2I Officer of the Police Service of Pakistan presently serving in Federal Investigation Agency under Interior Division, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO).

Previously, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur served in Federal Investigation Agency.

The top police officer of KPK was changed as the region is battling an escalation of attacks as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is on a rampage, killing security personnel and citizens.

Scores of attacks were carried out in recent times with the one at Peshawar Police Lines remaining the worst in which at least more than 100 people were killed mostly policemen.