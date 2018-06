Staff Reporter

The Government of Sindh, Law Department has notified that on the recommendation of the Chief Justice, High Court of Sindh and with the approval of the Competent Authority i.e. Chief Minister, Mr. Akeel Ahmed Bhutto, Advocate is appointed as Presiding Officer, Anti-Encroachment Tribunal, Sukkur for a period of two and half years with immediate effect in place of Hafiz Misbahuddin Phulpoto, repatriated to the High Court of Sindh.