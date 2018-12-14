AKDWP approves 22 projects costing over 7.57b

Adnan Arif

Muzaffarabad

The approving Forum of the AKDWP under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary (Dev.) GoAJ&K conducted its 5th meeting for the financial year 2018-19 here on Thursday. The representatives of the Federal Government, Finance Department, Secretaries of the respective line departments and officers of the P&DD, attended the meeting.

In the meeting 22 projects costing over PRs 7.57 Billion relating to Education, Foreign Aided Projects, Communication & Works, Physical Planning & Housing, Development Authorities and Power, Information & Media Development and Research & Development sectors were considered.

The significant projects that were brought under discussion appertaining to the Education Sector include Construction of Buildings for six Degree Colleges in AJ&K and an Additional Academic Block with Government Boys Post Graduate College in District Mirpur and Preparation of Land Record and details of Buildings with Educational Institutions in AJ&K. The pivotal projects constituting part of agenda under Foreign Aided Projects involve Reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Flood Damaged Schools in AJ&K, Integrated Water Resource Management, GIS-Based Multi-Hazard Vulnerability Risk Assessment and Climate Change Impact Analysis of AJ&K, Establishment of Humanitarian Resource Facility at District Muzaffarabad, Land Slide Control, Management and Mitigation along the Major roads in Muzaffarabad and Poonch Divisions.

For the purpose of infrastructural development the imperative developmental schemes concerning Communication & Works Sector contain Improvement & Metalling of Thotah to Riyali Road in District Muzaffarabad, Capacity Building of Public Works Department of Northern and Southern Regions.

The Physical Planning & Housing Sector’s four key projects namely Construction of Flood Protection Works for Kotli (Mandi) City and other Vulnerable Areas in District Kotli, Third Party Validation of the project Water Supply Schemes in the Districts of Muzaffarabad, Bagh & Rawalakot executed by ERRA, Improvement of Existing Water Supply System in District Bagh and Completion of Leftover Works of Mosque at Narrol, District Muzaffarabad, Kashmir House, Islamabad & Fiber Glass Shed of Shah Khalid Mosque, District Muzaffarabad were also considered by the forum.

Share on: WhatsApp