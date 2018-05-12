AKDN Delegation Called on Secretary BISP

Islamabad: A delegation led by Akhtar Iqbal CEO of Aga Khan Department Network (AKDN), called on Secretary BISP Omar Hamid Khan in BISP HQs. In the news posted on some news web portals and section of Press it was erroneously published that the Delegation was led by Ms Sara Hashwani.

Mr. Akhtar Iqbal of AKDN explained in detail about the role and work of this organization in the fields of health, nutrition, education, disaster management and risk reduction. He explained about their functional presence in Gilgit Baltistan and other parts of the country as well.

Secretary BISP briefed about the programs launched by BISP like Graduation programme, NSER and other programs particularly related to women empowerment.

Both the sides share their areas of mutual social contribution and agreed to work jointly in near future.