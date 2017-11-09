AKCDC meeting approves 8 projects of Rs1.31b

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

The 3rd meeting of the approving forum of AKCDC for the financial year 2017-18 was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan here on Wednesday.

The Meeting was attended by the venerable Cabinet Members, Chief Secretary, Secretary Finance, Additional Chief Secretary (Dev.), representatives of the Federal Government, Secretaries of the respective line departments and officers of the Planning and development AJ&K.

In the meeting, 8 projects costing over Rs. 1.31 billion appertaining to State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), Agriculture/Livestock and Communication & Works sectors were considered.

The significant projects that were brought under discussion included Establishment of the Bomb Disposal Service at Six Sub-Divisions located on the Line of Control (LOC), Poverty Reduction through establishment of Production Units for Small Land holders in AJ&K through Public Private Partnership (Phase-II), Rehabilitation of Khari irrigation channel and lining of existing distributaries of Upper Jhelum Canal, Improvement,