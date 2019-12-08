Akbar recalls Shahbaz to answer govt’s questions

Islamabad

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Sunday while reiterating his call for Shehbaz Sharif to answer 18 questions put by the government, said the PML-N president had illegally appointed his blue-eyed individuals in the Chief Minister Secretariat for money laundering.

In a tweet, the SAPM said Shehbaz Sharif had appointed Nisar Gill as Director Political Affairs in CM Secretariat and also obliged him with a promotion from backdate because he was the key figure to launder billions of rupees abroad in connivance with a sophisticated network laid by the Sharif family. He said Shehbaz Sharif, who claims to have not even committed corruption of even a penny, had also inducted his cash boys in a fake company Good Nature Trading Company that had laundered a sum of over Rs 7 billion through 200 fake Telegraphic Transfer (TTs).

A new business empire was established by utilizing the corruption amount through a network of fake TTs, which was totally separate from the Sharif family’s business of Ittefaq Group.

Besides, Nisar Gill, Shahbaz Sharif had also appointed Ali Ahmed as his front man as Director Policy CM Punjab for the similar purpose of money laundering on behalf of Shahbaz family.

Another two characters including Shoaib Qamar and Mansoor Anwar were also involved in money laundering network as cash boys who used to deposit money in different accounts and withdrew Rs 2.1 billion cash from the account of Good Nature Company.—APP