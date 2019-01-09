Akbar Ayub visits Mohmand

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Communication & Works Department Akbar Ayub Khan visited newly merged Tribal District Mohmand. Minister was received by tribal elders and Local Politicians on Bab-e-Mohmand. Minister was briefed by Deputy Commissioner Mohmand District Iftikhar Alam Khan about the ongoing and newly initiated schemes in Mohmand District. Akbar Ayub Khan ordered to start e-bidding and e-billing in Mohmand District from February 2019. The Minister ordered PKHA Officers to take over the work on road in Mohmand District and to address all relevant issues as soon as possible. He said the remaining rural roads will be included in the ten years development plan (TYDP).

The Minister was briefed that in Mohmand District there are three sub Divisions and eight Tehsil Divisions while total population is 0.8 M. The Minister ordered that for old and new roads, the width should be 18 feet. He further ordered to contact the Local MNA for any kind of work who will monitor the ongoing development schemes for timely completion and quality assurance.

Share on: WhatsApp