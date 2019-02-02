Ajmal seeks WFP role for welfare of TDPs

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

A delegation of World Food Program (WFP) of United Nations led by Deputy Country Director Ms. Catrien Ghoos called on Advisor to Chief Minister on Merged Districts and spokesperson of provincial government Ajmal Khan Wazir here on Friday.

Ms. Catrien briefed the Advisor on WFP’s interventions made last year and planning for the current year in the newly merged districts and asked for the government support in smooth implementation of the future WFP activities in these areas. She informed that the World Food Program (WFP) had helped out around 1.1 million beneficiaries by providing assistance worth 598 million rupees and distribution of 33805 metric tons of food items in 2018.

Similarly the World Food Program (WFP) is providing support to improve nutrition, livelihood, education, disaster risk deduction, climate change risks, supply chain services and emergency preparedness in the newly merged districts of the province, she told.

Ajmal Khan Wazir appreciated the intervention of WFP and assured all out support on the part of the provincial government.

