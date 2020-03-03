Ajmal replaces Shaukat as KP Info Minister

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The portfolio of Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai was again changed as he was Tuesday replaced by Mohammad Ajmal Wazir.

According to a notification issued on Tuesday The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government appointed Ajmal Wazir Khan as new provincial minister for information. Prior to this Ajmal Wazir was serving as advisor to Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan for merged areas (formerly Federally Administered Tribal Areas). In the notification, Shaukat Yousafzai who was earlier serving as KP information minister, has been assigned the portfolio of Minister for Labor and Culture. It may be mentioned that even in the previous regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Shaukat Yousafzai who was appointed Information Minister in Pervez Khattak led cabinet, was after a short period was replaced by the incumbent governor Shah Farman as Information Minister and Shaukat was made the provincial health Minister.