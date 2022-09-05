Ajla Tomljanovic beat Liudmila Samsonova at the US Open to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in her career.

Tomljanovic, who etched her name in history by eliminating Serena Williams in her last ever US Open, backed up her win with a 7-6 (8) 6-1 win over Samsonova.

The 23-year-old Samsonova came into the content on a 13-match winning streak and raced to a 5-2 lead in the opening set before the Aussie fought back. Tomljanovic saved seven set points and held serve during a 14-minute ninth game before again saving a set-point in the tiebreak to get herself on the board.

The missed opportunities took a toll on the Russian whose errors increased substantially in the second set and Tomljanovic raced through the second set to reach the quarter-finals at a major for the third time.

The Australian will now have to overcome Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur in the next round to continue her memorable run. Jabeur, the fifth seed in the tournament, battled back from a dreadful start against Veronika Kudermetova to win 7-6, 6-4.

Meanwhile, in other matches, Coco Gauff, powered by a vociferous home crowd ran out a 7-5, 7-5 winner over Zhang Shuai and set up a meeting with Caroline Garcia who beat Alison Riske 6-4, 6-1 in another dominant showing.