AJKU to introduce new disciplines soon: Masood

Mirpur (AJK)

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that every possible measures will be taken to ensure the students at public sector Universities of AJK are provided with the best possible education and facilities. The AJK President made these remarks during his meeting with Prof. Dr. Kaleem Abbasi, Vice Chancellor University of AJK who called on him on Tuesday.

The President while conversing with the Vice Chancellor reiterated the need ensure that all appointments, promotions and admissions in the University are made according to merit. He said in order to promote competency and come at par with other universities in the region we must uphold merit. President AJK said that our students will be provided with all necessary academic facilities, including state of the art laboratories and allied equipment.

He highlighted the need to promote research-oriented academic activities focusing on encouraging innovation. While emphasizing the need to introduce new disciplines at the University, the President asked the VC to take the requisite steps for initiating classes for Mass Communication, International Relations (IR) and Tourism.

Azad Kashmir, he said, has massive potential for tourism and concrete measures have to be taken to establish tourism as a full-fledged industry and help generate essential revenue for AJK.

He said that a comprehensive understanding of the Kashmir issue in the context of international affairs is only possible if IR degree courses are introduced. Updating the President on the construction of the main King Abdullah Campus of the University of AJK, the Vice Chancellor assured the President that under the supervision of the Turkish contractors, work on the project is rapidly on its way towards timely completion.—APP