AJKPSC plays crucial role for merit, rule of law: Masood

Muzaffarabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has said Public Service Commission (PSC) has played a pivotal role in merit based induction of the officers in various department of Azad Kashmir to ensure merit and good governance in the state. “AJK government got an efficient team of officers and employees recruited by PSC through the reformed process of induction that will go a long way to promote principles of merit and to ensure good governance in the state,” President Khan said after receiving a briefing on the two years performance and functioning of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (AJKPSC) here Monday.

The briefing was also attended by Chairman Azad Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, Lieutenant General (Retd) Mohsin Kamal, Secretary Presidential Affairs, Sardar Zafar Khan and other officials of Public Service Commission. The president assured that all obstructions on the way of Public Service Commission to function smoothly and independently will be removed to make it a dignified institution of the state. He added that restructured institution of the PSC has succeeded in effectively clearing backlog of the unfilled posts in government departments.

“All the government departments are important, but education and health are very sensitive areas where induction should be made with utmost care and due diligence,” president said and added that the culture of merit and rule of law would strengthen the state institutions and enhance the overall capacity of government. The president assured that both the Presidency and the government will extend full cooperation to the PSC in its endeavours to make civil servants induction process more transparent and merit based.

Earlier during the briefing, the president was told that as many 1246 candidates were recommended for various vacant posts after transparent process of written examination, interviews and academic qualification. Chairman of Public Service Commission told the president that culture of adhocism, litigation on the part of those currently serving on adhoc basis in different departments and unnecessary delay on the part of government departments in sending requisitions to the PSC for test and interviews are some of hurdles in smooth functioning of the institution.

However, the PSC chairman said with the passage of time these snags would be removed. The PS chairman also told that candidates for the posts of BPS-16 and above are judged and recommended on the basis of the marks they obtain in written test, interview and keeping in view their academic qualification. He also told that PSC has significantly reshuffled syllabus for the written exam of Assistant Commissioner, ASPs and Section Officers to make it more relevant to their qualifications and future assignments.—INP

