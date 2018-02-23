AJKCDC reviews development projects of Rs. 1.57b

Mirpur (Ajk)

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Cabinet Development Committee (AJKCDC) Wednesday reviewed Rs 1.57 billion worth six development projects pertaining to Industries, Rehabilitation & Resettlement, Development Authorities, Physical Planning & Housing, and Health sectors.

The 6th meeting of the approving forum of AJKCDC for the financial year 2017-18 was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister at the State’s capital city on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Members, Chief Secretary, Secretary Finance, Additional Chief Secretary (Dev.), representatives of the Federal Government, Secretaries of the respective line departments and officers of the P&DD, Government of AJ&K.

The Significant projects that were brought under discussion include Interest Free Loan for self Employment in AJ&K through Akhuwat, Purchase of Land/Improvement of Living Conditions by Provision of Civic Amenities in the Refugee Camp of Refugees 1989-90, Payment of land compensation of Tariq Abad Bypass Road, Leftover work of Dreak Dam for Rawlakot water Supply(Phase-I), Provision of Deficient Facilities in District Headquarters Hospitals including Dental Health units and Bio-Metric system in Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) Dr. Syed Asif Hussain has said Cabinet Development Committee (CDC) has approved 73 developmental projects of worth Rs. 15.5 billion during last six months which is a record.—APP