AJK youth has great sporting potential: President AJK

MUZAFFARABAD : Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday attended the pre-launch and unveiling ceremony of the Kashmir Super League’s (KSL) in Muzaffarabad.

The President on the occasion congratulated the KSL team for their initiative in promoting cricket in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He said that KSL will help players from this region in showcasing their talent.

He said that today is the day of celebration and the launch of this league and will help bring Azad Kashmir within the sporting mainstream of Pakistan. Players in this tournament will get the necessary encouragement and selectors from all over Pakistan will be able to see our local talent playing at their best, he said.

President Masood Khan said that Chaudhry Saeed Ahmad has taken great strides in promoting sports in AJK. He said the Minister has been instrumental in creating liaison with other sporting association in Pakistan helping encourage our youth in reaching their full potential.

The President said that the Azad Kashmir has great potential adding that with proper training and exposure the talent within this region will be able to reach its full potential and like Salman Irshad, the Lahore Qalandar player from Rawalakot, players from this region will be selected in the Pakistan Super League and other international leagues. “With the right training, we will produce a hundred more Salman Irshad’s as our youth has the potential to excel in cricket.”

Highlighting the importance of sporting activities, the President said that sports play an important role in the physical wellbeing and mental growth of the youngsters and helps curb their inclination towards negative and unhealthy activities. He said such activities inculcate positive character traits like teamwork, confidence, organization, and punctuality. He further said that successful nations invest heavily in sporting infrastructures and facilities for their youth and similar steps will also be taken in AJK.

President Masood Khan also congratulated the people of AJK on this initiative and praised the organizers for naming one of the teams as Srinagar Fighters. He said that KSL will be a major event that will generate revenue for AJK also attract tourists. KSL will also prove to be beneficial for local industries like hotels and restaurants, advertising, and print/electronic media.

President AJK while lauding the launch of KSL said that this league will also send a message to India of our unity and freedom enjoyed by our people in Azad Kashmir.

He said that on this occasion we must not forget our brothers and sisters in Indian Occupied Kashmir who are living their lives under the barbaric reign of Indian occupation. They are being subjected to state terrorism where they are being killed, maimed, illegally detained and blinded using pellet guns.

Chaudhry Saeed Ahmed, AJK Minister for Sports in his address assured the full support of his Ministry and the Government in making this league a success. He said that the Government is promoting sports in AJK by organizing major competitions all over AJK.

President Masood Khan along with Minister of Sports Chaudhry Saeed Ahmed, Cricketing Legend Saqlain Mushtaq (advisor to the KSL) and the organizers unveiled the official logo of the league.

KSL is a first of its kind league in AJK which will initially have six teams playing the T20 format of cricket. Players from all over AJK and Pakistan will take part in this tournament which will also be a training ground preparing them for national and international events.

The event was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Farhat Mir, former Deputy Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Shaheen Kausar Dar, Secretary Sports AJK Raja Abbas, cricket enthusiasts and notables.

