AJK villager shot dead by Indian forces

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabd

Indian troops on Tuesday shot dead a resident of a border village of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in the latest incident of unprovoked ceasefire violation, residents and officials said.

Muhammad Shakil Qureshi, a resident of Taroti Dharamsal village in Abbaspur tehsil of Poonch district, became the victim of “targeted killing”, since he was sniped by Indian forces, in an apparent violation of the two-week-old understanding between top military officials of Pakistan and India to “fully implement a 15-year old truce agreement in letter and in spirit”, the officials said.

“The 45-year old victim was grazing cattle near his home when he was hit from across the divide with a single gunshot at about 3:30pm without any provocation, leaving him dead on the spot,” said police official Hassan Wazir Afridi.