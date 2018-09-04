AJk villager killed in Indian firing: ISPR

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A man lost his life due to “unprovoked Indian firing” on civil population in Kotkoterra Sector near the line of control on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, Abdul Rauf was herding animals in the afternoon when he was “targeted by Indian troops”.

Last month, the Directors Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India had made a hotline contact and expressed “general satisfaction” over the situation along the LoC and Working Boundary since their last communication on May 29 for reinvigorating the ceasefire agreement. While the Indian DGMO had held out the assurance that no such action which might vitiate the atmosphere at the LoC would be taken, his Pakistani counterpart promised “investigation” if “actionable intelligence” was provided regarding certain Indian allegations, Dawn reported.

Pakistan’s DGMO, however, had expressed concern over violations of ceasefire by India and “deliberately targeting innocent civilians” which claimed four lives and left 32 injured since May 29. “It was conveyed that such actions are extremely detrimental for peace along LoC,” according to a statement then issued by ISPR.

The Pakistan DGMO also expressed concern over “unusual movements of weapons and forces along LoC” and cautioned the Indian official over any provocation which had the potential to vitiate the environment.

