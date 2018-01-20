AJK varsities to be made competitive: Masood

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir said that in order to make AJK Universities competitive within the region strict adherence to merit in appointments and admissions will be ensured.

The President made these remarks while chairing the Syndicate meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, Muzaffarabad held here at Kashmir House, Islamabad.

President AJK, who is also the Chancellor of AJK public sector universities expressed his desire in upholding the highest standards of merit and transparency, especially in the appointment of faculty, management and admission of students in universities.

President Masood Khan said that universities in Azad Kashmir will be established as centres of excellence which will compete with higher education institutions both regionally and globally. He added that to ensure the highest academic standards are met, AJK’s universities will explore new avenues for collaborations with international universities. “Universities of Azad Kashmir will establish partnerships with international universities for student exchange programs including split degree courses and Post-Doc research”, he said.

Sardar Masood urged that it is necessary for fostering a culture of collaboration between universities and industry.

He urged that with various dominant sectors shaping the future markets of AJK, it is imperative to build an early interface between the curricula and skill sets of the educational institutions with the existing and emerging markets helping make skills taught at schools and colleges more compatible with the workplaces.—Email