AJK varsities to hold job fairs to sensitise students

Altaf Hamid Rao

Mirpur

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that all AJK public sector universities including Kotli University will organize major job-fairs at their campuses.

The AJK President, who is also Chancellor of the public-sector universities in AJK, disclosed this while presiding over the 5th Senate meeting of University of Kotli held at Kashmir House on Monday.

He said that these job-fairs will help students in comprehending current job trends. He hoped that leading organizations from banking, finance, textile, agriculture, IT and recruitment organizations will participate in these job-fairs.

The President during the meeting was briefed about the administrative and academic issues pertaining to the University. The said briefing was given by Prof. Dr. Dilnawaz Gardezi, Vice Chancellor Kotli University and other senate members.

“The AJK government will make all the universities free of all political intercessions and academic seats of excellence“, Sardar Masood Khan declared.

President Masood Khan said that Kotli university will be the leading Information Technology institute in Azad Kashmir. He said that soon University of Kotli shall be a hub for software startups and will function as an incubator for budding entrepreneurs and researchers helping to promote technical and academic expertise.

Underlining the importance of merit-based appointments and admissions, the President said that no compromise will be made on merit. He said that by upholding merit we can ensure that our universities can excel and compete with national, regional and international universities.

The President expressed his satisfaction on Kotli University’s plan to organize a major event on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He said that this conference will encourage students and academicians in understanding the challenges and opportunities of CPEC including the changing job market and industry requirements.