AJK University praises UNHRC report on Kashmir

Our Correspondent

Muzaffarabad

Describing United Nations Human Rights Commission’s report on gross violation of human rights in Occupied Kashmir as an important document, Vice Chancellor University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Professor Dr Kalim Abbasi said UNHRC report report significantly highlighted Kashmir issue at global level.

He was addressing a round table debate jointly organized by University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Kashmir liberation Cell here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion vice chancellor Prof Dr. Kaleem Abbasi said that the state of Pakistan is behind the diplomatic success in highlighting Kashmir issue at international level. He said that Pakistan always extended political, moral and diplomatic support to the struggling people of Jammu and Kashmir for which Kashmiris are indebted to the government and people of Pakistan. He said that university of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would continue to play it’s role in highlighting Kashmir issue in its true perspective. For this purpose, the vice chancellor added that the university will increase its budget. Saying that credit for strengthening AJK government financially and administratively goes to AJK prime minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, vice chancellor said that AJK university will also organize a similar debate on 13th amendment in AJK constitution that had empowered the people of Azad Kashmir and ensured their political and legislative rights.

Share on: WhatsApp