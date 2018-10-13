AJK to provide clean drinking water to people: PM

RAWLAKOT : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Haider has said that the government is preparing a plan to provide clean drinking water to all urban and rural areas across the AJK.

Addressing a public gathering at Rakar Dhar area of district Rawalakot on Saturday, Raja Farooq Haider said the government brought improvement in health sector initially at district level.

He said further improvements are underway in National Testing Service for recruitment of teachers purely on merit.

The AJK PM said that people living along line of control (LoC) are the custodian of our frontiers. Their problems would be solved on priority basis, he assured.

