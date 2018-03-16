AJK to plant 8 million saplings

Mirpur (Ajk)

The Spring tree plantation drive is in full swing across Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) during which at least 8.00 million saplings on 18 thousand acres of land are targeted to be planted.

The State Forest Department sources told APP on Thursday that tree-plantation campaign had been launched by the AJK Forest Department for which all necessary arrangements for distributing saplings through the stipulated delivery points across AJK have been made.

The sources added that the target of planting at least 8.00 million saplings across AJK during the campaign had been fixed by the departments.—APP