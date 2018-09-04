AJK to get new transport policy

Staff Reporter

Muzaffarabad

AJ&K Cabinet on Monday directed the Chief Secretary to form transport policy and submit it to the next meeting of the cabinet so that legal use of official vehicles could be ensured. Cabinet also accorded approval of new opening and closing office timings for the Secretariat and districts.

AJK Cabinet met here, with Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider in the chair. To solve the environmental issues of Neelum Jehlum and Kohala power projects it was decided the matter will be brought into the notice of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Cabinet will meet twice in a month, it was also decided. Cabinet fixed the new working hours for government offices; at Secretariat, offices will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm and in districts from 9 am to 4 pm. Cabinet also decided to monitor the attendance and performance of the civil servants.

Cabinet formed a committee headed by senior Minister Choudhry Tariq Farooq to coordinate with federal government to inciate working on the projects of resolving the environmental issues of the power projects. Addressing the meeting the prime minister directed to present record of land allotment of last ten years and also ordered to prepare list of the homeless families in the state.

