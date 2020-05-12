AJK to formulate special lockdown policy on Eid shopping

Mubashar Naqvi

Kotli

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that special policy is being devised for the last ten days of the Ramadan to make sure implementation on the recommended precautionary measures and other SOPs issued by the government. He was presiding over a high-level meeting at Deputy Commissioner Office during his visit to the district Kotli here on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister said following the spread of COVID-19, the last ten days of the Ramadan are very crucial and urged ullema and masses to strictly observe the recommended precautionary measures by the government and health department of the state. “Government would have no other choice but to further strict the ongoing lockdown if the precautionary measures were not taken by the general public. Transport would be completely banned and strict screening at entry points would be continued”, the premier added.

He further said no gathering would be allowed in the markets and offices. “Administration and police must jointly evolve an effectively strategy to tackle the situation on Eid”, he directed. Raja Farooq Haider Khan said due to timely measures and proactive approach, the situation of coronavirus pandemic is under control in the state.