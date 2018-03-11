AJK starts computerizing land record

Mirpur (AJK)

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Saturday inaugurated the Computerized land Record Center at Tehsil Hattian Bala in Jhelum valley district. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said that computerization of land records will ease the masses according to the modern techniques.

He said that incumbent government is endeavoring for the provision of E-governance to construe the slogan of Good Governance. Prime Minister reiterated that the process of computerization will be extended up to 10 sub-divisions around the State and we want to update all land records which will facilitate the public and they will be able to get the copies of their land records without difficulty. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister directed the Department of Revenue and IT to complete this project before long.

On the occasion, PM, AJK also inspected the record center and acquired about the progress of department from pertinent officers. The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of Director General IT Khalid Rafiq and encouraged IT department to enhance their capabilities according to new era of innovation.

This project will facilitate in three Tehsils initially and offices will be established there before long besides provision of computerized services.

This project will cost of Rs 164.376 million under which three sub-divisions (Hattian Bala, DheerKot, and Dudyal) land records will be computerized. Until yet, land record of 235 sectors consisting of 378424 people have been computerized. According to IT experts, this project is considered a practical step towards digital governance.

Minister for Information Mushtaq Minhas, Minister for Revenue Farooq Sikander, Member Legislative Assembly Dr. Mustafa Bashir, Secretary Information Mrs. Midhat Shehzad, Director General Public Relations Raja Azhar Iqbal, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Sardar Zafar Mehmood and other pertinent officers were also present on the occasion.—APP