AJK to have special projects safely unit

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

A Special Protection Unit is being formed in Azad Jammu Kashmir soon exclusively for the safety and security of the foreigners engaged in the ongoing and forthcoming mega development projects in power generation and other sectors including those being launched under the CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) in the State.

This was disclosed by Inspector General of Police, AJK, Shoaib Dastgeer, while talking to a group of senior journalists here on Saturday. He was flanked by Mirpur Division police chief DIG Rashid Naeem, SSP Mirpur Riaz Hussain Bukhari and other senior police officers on this occasion.

Dastgeer continued that the government of Pakistan has accorded formal approval for emergence of the uniformed Special Protection Unit in AJK comprising at least 800 seasoned and trained security men, in three phases at the initial stage, to be hired on contact basis in the AJK police for the security of the foreigners including engineers and other staff engaged in CPEC and non-CPEC projects including the forthcoming Kohala Hydel Power Project in Muzaffarabad district as well as ongoing Gulpur, Bong and other hydel power generation projects, he added.