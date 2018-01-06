AJK rally stresses grant of self-determination right to Kashmiris

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

Amidst full-throated slogans a mammoth public rally, was led by premier Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday to observe Right to Self determination day here Friday, vehemently condemned the threatening tone of, what the furious mob declared, the non-serious and abnormal US President Donald Trump towards Pakistan.

The mob warned that the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir will respond to every aggressive posture of Washington and New Delhi against Pakistan or AJK with the same coin shoulder to shoulder the valiant armed forces of Pakistan for the defense of inch after inch of the motherland. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir will not hesitate from giving any sacrifice for the defense of the security, stability, sovereignty and the ideological and geographical frontiers of Pakistan including AJK in case of any aggression from across the frontiers including the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir

The rally, participated by thousands of the people belonging to all spheres of life called upon the civilized comity of nations of the world besides the United Nations Organisation (UNO) to take immediate notice of the recent non-serious, irresponsible, unwarranted and uncalled for aggressive posture of the US President Trump towards Pakistan.