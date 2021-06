Our Correspondent Muzaffarabad

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has announced an electoral alliance with the All Jammu and Kashmir Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam ahead of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2021.

In a meeting with Special Assistant to Punjab CM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas on Sunday, JUI’s Qazi Mahmood Al Hassan assured to field all candidates in favour of PTI. “The alliance will create a conducive environment in the region,” Hassan said.