AJK PSC reforms to ensure transparency, merit: PM

Mirpur (Ajk)

AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said it is for the first time that youth of the State are getting employment opportunities on merit after the introduction of NTS system in AJK. The AJK Public Service Commission has also been reformed and restructured ensuring transparency and merit, he said while addressing a public meeting at Singola in Rawalakot district late Thursday.

Haider said though he does not believe in fraternities and tribes system as it breeds contempt and prejudice among the people of the State. However, he said PML-N respects all bradris and tribes living in AJK. He asserted that the ruling party’s two and half years’ performance was better than all other parties.

Terming Sardar Tahir Anwar, an educated man of the area who is an experienced politician and fully capable of representing the people of Poonch, he asked the people to elect him in the by-elections and gave assurance that it was his (PM) responsibility to address problems being faced by people of Poonch. He admitted that they were ignored in the past by Haji Yaqub who remained in power for 15 years but did nothing for the people of the area.

Commending the performance of minister of works Ch. Muhammad Aziz, he said all the highways in Poonch had been reconditioned. In next two and half years, we will focus the link roads so that Poonch which is a tourist destination has all the link roads metaled.

He said he would visit all the union councils in Poonch to see their problems and assured that his government does not believe in discrimination. The problems of Poonch would be resolved without political affiliations or discrimination.

Minister for Works, Ch. Muhammad Aziz, Minister for Education Barrister Iftikhar Gillani, Minister for Forests Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Sardar Tahir Anwar and Sardar Ijaz Yousuf also addressed to the public meeting and assured that his government would spare no effort in addressing the people’s problems. They expressed optimism that like Hajirah election, the AJK ruling party would win the by-election of Poonch too.

