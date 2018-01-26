AJK President visits COMSATS

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President has declared universal access to modern health facilities for the general public a priority of the AJK government terming the Basic Health Units (BHUs) of tele-health an integral part of relevant strategies.

He shared these view during his visit to COMSATS Tele-health Centre (CTH) here on Thursday.

CTH is the latest project of COMSATS Internet Services (CIS) and AJK President was visiting the centre on the invitation of Executive Director COMSATS, Dr. S. M. Junaid Zaidi, who is the ex-officio Chairperson of CIS Board of Management.

The purpose of the invitation was to sensitize the AJK government on the need to establish tele-health facilities in the remote areas of Kashmir to help deliver specialized healthcare services to the general public.