AJK President urges media to vigorously project Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir

NPC’s Annual Gold Medal Award Ceremony 2018

Nasser Janjua terms CPEC, peace in Afghanistan vital for regional peace, prosperity

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan has urged the media to emphatically project Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir at international level so that the world could know the truth and condemn the occupying Indian forces for committing gross human rights violations in the occupied valley.

He was addressing as Chief Guest the annual Gold Medal Award (2018) ceremony organized by the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC) at the Zahid Malik Auditorium of the Aiwan-e-Quaid in Fatima Jinnah Park, Tuesday.

The event is a regular annual feature of NPC to acknowledge meritorious services of patriotic Pakistanis in various fields of life. National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt Gen (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua was the Guest of Honour on the occasion. Besides recipients of the Gold Medals, NPC Chairman Dr Naeem Ghani, Senior Vice Chairman Mian Muhammad Javed, Executive Secretary Gauhar Zahid Malik, widow of the Founder Chairman of NPC, Mrs Zahid Malik, members of the NPC Executive Committee Nargis Nasir, Gen (Retd)) Muhammad Tahir, Admiral Retd) Aziz A Mirza, Senator Razina Alam Khan, Mrs Farrukh Khan, Advocate M Bilal, Mrs Qamar Aftab, Dr Afzal Babar, Prof Dr Ayub Sabir, Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad, workers of Pakistan Movement Sh Mukhtar Ahmed and Tanvir Zuberi, former Federal Secretary Syed Kamal Shah, Qari Najam Mustafa and a large number of patriotic Pakistanis as well as children of various schools and colleges were present on the occasion. They gave resounding applause and cheered each recipient of the gold medal as he/she came to receive it.

Sardar Masood Khan while appreciating the motto of the NPC “Let’s think what we have given to Pakistan” said the golden words coined by late visionary Zahid Malik are quite morale-boosting and set us in the right direction. NPC is doing a noble job by highlighting Pakistan Ideology and the responsibilities associated with it, said Sardar Masood Khan.

He regretted that Indian media were projecting the Indian government’s lie using all its tools of propaganda and publicity and unfortunately the international community is buying it.

On the other hand, Pakistani media stands nowhere with regard to projecting truth of Indian forces’ non-stop brutalities occurring in Kashmir. As a result our international friends are unaware and uninformed about worst kind of human rights violations by the occupying Indian forces there. He called upon the media to use all their resources and tools to expose Indian lies and highlight the plight of the poor Kashmiris so that the world attention could be drawn there and Kashmiris could achieve their long-cherished goal of freedom from Indian clutches.

Sardar Masood Khan said Two-Nation Theory was the basis of the Ideology of Pakistan and NPC upholds it. This theory is relevant today as it was in 1947. Indian Occupied Kashmir, he said, is the unfinished item of the agenda of India’s partition. People of Kashmir are engaged in heroic out a heroic struggle by holding on to the standard of Two-Nation-Theory. It is our common responsibility to defend our ideology. Pakistan, he said was created for the Muslims of the sub-continent and Islam was the binding force that joined all the differing voices together. Sardar Masood said March was the month of Pakistan Day celebrations and NPC Gold Medal Award ceremony also coincided with that. President of AJK while referring to China Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) said it would guarantee the economic stability of the country and by 2050, Pakistan would be among the top 10 economies of the world.

National Security Advisor SA Lt Gen (Retd) Nasser Janjua complimented NPC for honoring those who have done tremendous service for Pakistan. They include senior citizens, men, women, children; young and very young Pakistanis belonging to all the parts of the country. He said he was feeling proud to become part of a ceremony that acknowledged meritorious achievements of the countrymen. This shows future of Pakistan is bright. Gen Janjua said Pakistan was positioned at a strategic location and is a gateway to the Central Asian and ME countries. Our sea and land routes are our assets and with successful completion of the CPEC we shall turn the entire region into a land of opportunities. CPEC and peace in Afghanistan are the two main points of Pakistan’s foreign and economic policies, he said.

Chairman of the NPC Dr Naeem Ghani said NPC was working for human development in real sense of the word. He said it was the duty of the grown-up people to train their young ones. These children are our future and we should also include those children who are out of school. Inclusion of underdeveloped in our development model should be our main goal, he said.

Mian Muhammad Javed earlier in his welcome address briefed the guests about various activities NPC was doing for promotion and propagation of the Ideology of Pakistan. He said NPC through such events, seminars, and ceremonies tried to remind the young minds their primary aim in life i.e. to serve their country and keep up the hard work all their life as was done by the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Later, Gold Medals were given away to the following for doing excellent work in their respective fields: Prof Dr Anis Ahmed (Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal Award); Prof Fateh Mohammad Malik (Allama Iqbal Gold Medal Award); Engineer Pervaiz Lodhi (Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal Award); Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry (Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Gold Medal Award); Dr Shahid Shaheen (Allama Iqbal Gold Medal Award); Al-Jalal Institute Jhelum (Sir Syed Gold Medal Award); Flying Officer Maryam Mukhtar Shaheed (Fatima Jinnah Gold Medal Award); Aezaz Hasan Bangash Shaheed (Shaheen Gold Medal Award), Zehra Abbas (Fatima Jinnah Gold Medal Award) and Naz Gul Muhammad (Shaheen Gold Medal Award). NPC’s Media Director Anjum Khaliq conducted the proceedings of the ceremony.