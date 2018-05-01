AJK President urges for inter sectarian harmony

MIRPUR : AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has emphasized that the Muslim Ummah must unite through conscious efforts by promoting harmony, tolerance and social integrity.

Islam, he said, is a universal religion that promotes peace, love for humanity and unity. The President made these remarks while addressing the Jammu and Kashmir National Coordination Council seminar organized by the Council of Islamic Ideology, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The President was the chief guest at the event while the Honourable Chief Justice AJK Supreme Court Muhammad Ibrahim Zia, Chairman AJK Council of Islamic Ideology presided the ceremony.

The President commended the AJK Council of Islamic Ideology on organizing this very important seminar aimed at promoting inter-sect harmony by uniting the Scholars and Ulema of various schools of thought. He added that we must focus on the similarities and not be obsessed with differences between the various schools of thought practicing Islam in AJK and Pakistan.

The President emphasizing the role of the religious leaders in promoting peace and tolerance in the society said that our leaders must set an example of respecting varied religious opinions and preach brotherhood and tolerance.

He said Islam is a religion that promotes humanity and righteous virtues that we need to unconditionally imbibe in order to progress.

The President said that AJK like Pakistan is a product of an ideology based on the teachings of Islam, where the people will be free to practice their religion without prejudice and discrimination. This ideology, he said, defines our national outlook and the very structure of our society.

He said that our salvation lies in following the teachings of the Holy Qur’an and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), adding the Prophet (PBUH) blessed us with a complete religion which encompasses all the aspects of our lives and the Prophet (PBUH) is a guiding principle for all of humanity.

The President asserted the prominence of Mosque (Masjid), he said that our Mosque is not just a place of worship but a complete institution for collective social reform. He said that our Ulema must use their influence to promote inter-sect and inter-faith harmony by shaping public opinion. He urged them to fight against the evils dividing our society on the sectarian lines and make conscious efforts to bring our society closer.

Masood said that we need to teach our children the lessons of humanity and tolerance by making it a part of our academic syllabus. He said that the children of today are our future and we need to indoctrinate them with these values to ensure unity and progress of our nation.

The President informed audience that by the Grace of Allah, Azad Jammu and Kashmir has no recorded sectarian violence. This he said was due to the efforts of the religious leaders who have always promoted inter-sect harmony.

He said that we need to work on researching and developing Islamic Philosophy (Fiqh) in collaboration with other Muslim nations. He said that Muslims all over the globe are facing political, social and sectarian hurdles, which can only be addressed if we fully imbibe the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) based on tolerance, love, patience and most important the respect for our fellow human.

We must promote our Islamic culture gifted to us by Allah Almighty and preach Islam in its true spirit.

By promoting unity in our society, he said, we can achieve economic prosperity and make Pakistan a sovereign and powerful nation. He added that then only Pakistan will be able to effectively take up the Kashmir issue and resolve this long pending issue in accordance to the United Nation Security Council Resolutions.

Speaking on the abhorrent human right situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, the President said that our innocent brothers and sisters are being subjected to unimaginable torture. He said that the Kashmiris in IOK are being mercilessly killed, maimed, illegally incarcerated and their women folk dishonored with impunity.

He said that Hurriyat Leaders are under constant surveillance and their political freedom like that of the people has been curtailed.

The President praised the efforts of the Council of Islamic Ideology both in Pakistan and AJK saying that they have acted as a rudder in ensuring we follow the ideology on which this nation is based.

A resolution was also unanimously passed by the participants to work in unison towards promoting religious and inter-sect harmony throughout the country.

The resolution also strongly condemned the atrocities perpetrated by India in IOK and asked for the just and sustainable resolution to the conflict.

The event was also addressed by Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology, Pakistan, Honourable Chief Justice AJK Supreme Court Muhammad Ibrahim Zia, Chairman AJK Council of Islamic Ideology, Maulana Ubaid-ur-Rehman Farooqi, Chairman Ulema and Mashaikh Council AJK, Maulana Imtiaz Siddiqui and Kifayat Hussain Naqvi. The event was attended by a large number of religious scholars, theologists and religious leaders from all schools of thought from all over Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Orignally published by NNI