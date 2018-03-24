AJK president to address press conference today

Islamabad

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan and member of European Union Parliament Afzal Khan will address a joint press conference here Saturday.

The press conference would be held at 2 pm afternoon at Kashmir House, a statement issued here Friday said.

Indian occupied forces unabated atrocities on innocent Kashmiris people and human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir and targeting of innocent people along line of control would be highlighted in the press conference, it further said.—APP