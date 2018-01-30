AJK President says govt will focus on developing a skilled human capital

RAWALAKOT : Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir has said that through a knowledge based economy we shall develop a skilled human capital in Azad Kashmir.

The President made these remarks while separately meeting the Vice Chancellors of University of Poonch, Rawalakot.

During the meeting with Prof. Dr. Rasul Jan, VC University of Poonch apprised the President of the progress relating to the establishment of Abbaspur sub-campus. President AJK said that ground work relating to the planning, land acquisition and construction of the sub-campus needs to be speeded up. He said that the sub-campus will be built according to international academic and infrastructural standards.

President Masood Khan emphasized the need to provide easy access to higher educational facilities. He said that modern sub-campuses with quality facilities will be established in all major districts of Azad Kashmir. He added that by maintaining the highest standard of merit and competence, we will be able to make our Universities competitive nationally and regionally.

In a separate meeting Prof. Dr. Haleem Khan, Vice Chancellor Women University AJK, Bagh called on the President and apprised him of various administrative and academic matters of the university.

The President commended the growing enrollment at the Women University and said that despite being a three year old university major academic milestones have been achieved. The President said that the university has given female students a crucial stepping stone towards higher education.

President AJK said that AJK Universities will invest in research-based academic excellence and capitalize on our potentials in making Azad Kashmir an economic hub of the region.

Orignally published by NNI