AJK President, PM laud latest amendment

Muzaffarabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Raja Farooq Haider Khan in their meeting here on Saturday the successful passage of the 13th amendment of the AJK Interim Constitution Act, 1974, which devolves additional legislative, administrative and financial powers to the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Both leaders appreciated that the passing of the 13th amendment leading to reforms of the AJK Council is a historic as it which empowers the Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The President extended his felicitations to Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider for successfully spearheading the efforts towards the strengthening of the AJK Legislative Assembly and helping pave the way for this significant move.

The President said that this amendment truly reflects the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Azad Kashmir towards achieving greater empowerment and autonomy.

This, he said, will also open the doors to the accelerated development of infrastructure, power generation, health, education, tourism, industry, agriculture and telecommunications sectors in AJK.

He urged political parties across AJK to forge unity and come towards working together for the welfare of the citizens and the prosperity of Azad Kashmir.

Both the President and the Prime Minister expressed their gratitude to former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former Federal Minister for Kashmir for their cooperation.—PR