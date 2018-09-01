AJK President, PM discuss latest situation in IOK, development projects

Muzaffarabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Sardar Masood Khan has said adjournment of hearing of the petition seeking abrogation of Article 35-A by Indian Supreme Court is the major success of the freedom loving people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He made these remarks during his meeting with AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan. The two leaders praised the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their persistent struggle to frustrate Indian designs.

During the meeting, the President and PM expressed their resolve not to spare any effort to extend all possible support to the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the realization of their right to self determination in deciding their future and political status with free will.

Condemning the gross violation of human rights in the Occupied Valley, President and Prime Minister showed their unanimity to highlight Kashmiri peoples’ just struggle at all available global forums and to prevent India from changing the demography of the held territory. Stressing the need for continued unity and solidarity among the political and resistance forces of Kashmir, they reassured full support and unity to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and their ongoing freedom struggle on behalf of AJK government and the people.

President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan strongly condemned the unprovoked Indian fire from across the Line of Control by Indian forces and the targeting of unarmed civilians in Azad Kashmir.

The President and Prime Minister also discussed the ongoing development projects in AJK and agreed to accelerate efforts for developing infrastructure, increasing hydropower production, development of road networks, enhancing tourism, promoting agriculture, and expanding conventional and extractive industrial activity in the state.

They said all projects will be completed according to international standards without compromising on deadlines. They also said that projects related to water schemes, especially in the marginalized regions of AJK, need to be prioritized.—PR

Share on: WhatsApp