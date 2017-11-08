AJK President, PM condemn IoK Indian atrocities

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister, Raja Mohammad Farooq Haider Khan called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan at the President Secretariat here in Islamabad. The two leaders discussed the deteriorating human rights situation ans expressed their resolve to intensify their efforts for the realization of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris in the international realm.

They also discussed matters related to governance and ongoing development projects in AJK.

President Masood Khan, while condemning the recent shelling by Indian forces of villages adjoining the LOC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said that the Indian forces are consistently violating the ceasefire agreement and this year alone the number of violations have risen to 1150. “The Armed Forces of Pakistan have retaliated the shelling on the LOC. We will not allow the Indian forces to persecute our civilians”, said President AJK

The Prime Minister apprised the President of his recent visit of the Line of Control at Abbaspur, Poonch District.

The Prime Minister informed that the Government of AJK will provide all requisite facilities to the residents on the LOC.

He added that due to the unprovoked firing on the LOC, the AJK Government has incurred losses of around Rs. 52 million. India is trying to force the population of 50 million Azad Kashmiris to relocate from the LOC, said Prime Minister AJK.