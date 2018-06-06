AJK President, PM condemn crushing of Qaiser Butt to death

Muzaffarabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir while condemning the killing of Qaiser Butt who was deliberately mowed down by a vehicle of the Central Reserve Police Force, has said that India has unleashed a new wave of terror on the innocent Kashmiris in an attempt to subdue their struggle for their right to self-determination.

The President made these remarks during a meeting with Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider who called on the President here at the Presidency.

Both leaders denounced the recent acts of human right violations and clashes that had erupted after Indian that had taken place in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

They expressed grave concern over the use of indiscriminate force and terror by Indian security personnel against unarmed innocent protesting Kashmiris in recent clashes that took place in Pulwama.

Both the President and Prime Minister vowed to accelerate their political and diplomatic campaign in support of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris. They said that the only solution to this outstanding issue lies in the United Nation Security Council’s Resolutions.

During the meeting, the President congratulated the Prime Minister on the successful passage of the 13th Amendment.

The President urged that measures may be taken to ensure smooth implementation of the AJK Council reforms and also to establish the necessary framework for the hassle-free transfer of administrative and financial powers to the AJK Legislative Assembly.

President Masood Khan while conversing with the Prime Minister also discussed the delay in completion of the development projects on account of Council funds being frozen owing to the transition.

It was informed that modalities related to the release of funds are being finalized in order to ensure the funding and timely completion of the development projects.—PR