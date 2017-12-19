AJK President pays rich tribute to Ch Ghulam Abbas

Altaf Hamad Rao

Mirpur

“Today, as Kashmiris, we owe our freedom and solidarity to the sacrifices of our founding fathers”, said AJK President Sardar Masood Khan.

While addressing the participants at the 50th death anniversary of the hero of Jammu & Kashmir freedom struggle Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas on Monday, the AJK President said that as a free nation, it is our duty to salute the heroic efforts of Ch. Ghulam Abbas, who sole aspiration was freedom for his fellow Kashmiris. It was his principled and resolute stance that enabled Azad Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan, he said.

Respected and revered by all, the President said, Ch. Ghulam Abbas was a humble patriot whose loyalty for his people and country cannot be denied.

Ch. Ghulam Abbas along with other leaders had played a pivotal role in the freedom of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said President AJK. It is because of their efforts that today we are proud to be the base camp of the Kashmir issue and are able to keep this pertinent issue alive after 70 years, he added.