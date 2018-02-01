AJK President meets Governor Balochistan

Quetta

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir met Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Governor Balochistan here at the Governor House during an official visit to the provincial capital.

During the meeting the two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, matters of mutual concern and the ongoing development work taking place in Pakistan.

The Governor said that the Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with the wishes of the people of Kashmir. The Governor vowed Pakistan’s moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiris.

President AJK congratulated the people of Balochistan and its Government on the successful inauguration of the Free Zone at the deep sea port of Gwadar. He said this project will be a gateway for economic growth of not only Balochistan but also the whole of Pakistan. The China Pakistan Economic Corridor will run through the length and breadth of Pakistan helping our country become an economic engine in the region.

He added that CPEC will connect Azad Kashmir with Gwadar and facilitate economic and social uplift of all segments of society.

On the occasion the President invited the business community to invest on Azad Kashmir’s growing economy. He also welcomed the people of Balochistan to visit Azad Kashmir and help boost its tourism industry.—Email