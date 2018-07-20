AJK President meets Dr Askari

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Masood Khan met with Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Hasan Askari at his office, here today. During the meeting, different matters of mutual interest including historic importance of Youm-e-ilhaq Kashmir came under discussion. Dr. Hasan Askari said that incidents of unprovoked firing by the Indian army at the line of control are highly condemnable. He said that continued silence of the international conscience on worst atrocities of the occupied Indian armed forces against unarmed Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir is deplorable.

