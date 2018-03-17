AJK President lauds KORT’s weal efforts

Mirpur

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Kashmir said that Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) is an outstanding institution working for the welfare of Kashmir and Pakistan which has no example in Pakistan, the region or in any developing country.

The President made these remarks while attending the Sufi Night organized by KORT in collaboration with Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) here at the main university ground in Mirpur.

President Masood Khan praised KORT Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar on his outstanding service to society by establishing a state of the art institution for the care and education of orphans of Kashmir. He said this institution despite its recent establishment post the 2005 earthquake, has achieved great success over the years and is the pride of Mirpur and the whole of Azad Kashmir.

The President on the occasion urged the students and people of Kashmir to visit KORT and see for themselves the service being provided. He said that we should all come together to help contribute towards running this institution by providing any assistance possible.

At the event the students of KORT also performed tabloids and presented performances on the works of great Sufi poets like Mian Muhammad Baksh and Allama Muhammad Iqbal which was appreciated and applauded by all present at the event. This event has been instrumental in encouraging the students of KORT.

Addressing the participants of the event, the President said that Indian occupation forces have murdered, tortured and maimed hundreds of innocent Kashmiris leaving countless children orphans. India, he said, is committing these crimes against humanity with impunity leading to immense psychological trauma for the masses.

The President added that its our responsibility to highlight the plight and deplorable situation faced by our Kashmiri brothers and sisters at the hands of the barbaric Indian occupation forces. He urged the students to reach out to the global civil society by using traditional and modern means of communication to raise the profile of the Kashmir issue.—PR