AJK President lauds courage of citizens living along LoC

MIRPUR : AJK President Masood Khan has visited the forward areas of Baghsar in Samahni Sector in Bhimbher district adjacent to Line of Control (LOC) to assess the situation.

The President was received by senior army officials including Brig. Furqan Muazzam who also briefed him on the current situation and cross-border violations seen over the last few months. The President also visited the historical Baghsar Fort and was given an extensive briefing on the control line visible from the premises of the fort.

Brigadier Furqan informed the President that Samahni sector had seen intense firing in the last few months in which Indian forces had tried to target troops and innocent civilians. The Brigadier assured that Pakistan Army was committed for security of Pakistan’s borders, civilians living in the area and their properties.

President Masood Khan said that the people and governments of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan saluted the courageous civilians living along the LOC and our Armed Forces personnel deployed in various sectors who were at the frontline when it came to cross-border fire seen on a regular basis near the line of control and working boundary.

Pakistan Army, said the President, had promptly retaliated to Indian fire and always silenced their guns. He said the Armed Forces of Pakistan had always shown restraint and never resorted to first fire. “Pakistan respects the Ceasefire Agreement of 2003 and only opens fire in retaliation,” he said.

The AJK President said that bunkers would soon be built for the protection of the citizens for which funds had been approved. He affirmed that the people and government of Azad Kashmir stood shoulder to shoulder with the brave army personnel defending the borders and areas adjoining the LOC.

Sardar Masood also lauded the committed and unwavering efforts of the Pakistan Army in its fight against terrorism and subversive elements attempting to destabilize our country.

