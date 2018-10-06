AJK President hails FPCCI role in economic uplift

KARACHI : President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan has appreciated the role of FPCCI in the economic development of the country

This he states during his visit to the Head Office of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here on Saturday.

He discussed matters of mutual interest with the Senior Vice President of FPCCI, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir.

He said that only a strong private sector could ensure economic prosperity and stability of the country as such the role of the business community could not be undermined.

He said that there were two major sectors like agriculture and minerals where the business community could explore investment opportunities in Azad Jammu Kashmir, especially in the Mirpur Special Economic Zone which was getting ready to welcome the potential entrepreneurs.

He invited the FPCCI members to visit Azad Kashmir and explore the possibilities of introducing handicraft of the area like Shawls, carpets and a number of other items locally manufactured in Pakistani as well as international market.

Earlier welcoming the guest Senior Vice President FPCCI, Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir condemned the attack on the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq and said that India and Pakistan are main players of SAARC region which represented 90 percent of SAARC income and without peaceful relationship between Pakistan and India the SAARC region could not be on path of prosperity and development.

He was of the view that due to the fight for freedom, the economy of Kashmir was still dependent mainly on primary sectors i.e. agriculture sector. There was a huge potential in the Azad Jammu Kashmir because of its natural resources with huge opportunities for tourism and adventures activities but potential tourist was reluctant to visit Kashmir, he added.

He said, “CPEC is a mega project that will revive the historical trade route (silk route) and could serve as a strategic opportunity for Central Asia, China and other countries to transport their goods and market more competitively to regional and global markets.

It is expected that this project will bring huge investment opportunities for foreigners and will create employment opportunities in the region.”

He said that from the platform of FPCCI, we fully support Kashmiri’s for their durable and peaceful solution for bringing stability in South Asia. FPCCI is ready to facilitate the trade and investment activities in Kashmir and creating employment opportunities.

The meeting was also attended by Vice President FPCCI Zahid Saeed, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, members of the business community including Mumtaz Shiakeh, Noor Ahmad Khan, Malik Khuda Bukhsh, Shakeel Dhingra and Waseem Vohra and others.

