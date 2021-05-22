AJK President felicitates first lady commercial pilot from Kashmir

Muzaffarabad

While terming her as a role model for all the girls aiming to achieve excellence in apparently challenging fields of life, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has paid tributes to Maryam Mujtaba, a resident of the state capital Muzaffar abad, on becoming the first female commercial pilot from the liberated area.

The president extended felicitations to Ms Mujtaba after she called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Saturday along with her spouse Mujtaba Rathore Aga, himself an outstanding officer of the AJK police.

Born and grown up in Shopian town of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and now settled in Muzaffarabad and Rawalpindi, Ms Mujtaba obtained her commercial pilot license (CPL) after undergoing initial aviation training in Rawalpindi and New Jersey-based flight academy, Century Air.